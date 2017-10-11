With 1Call, Textron has reduced the time to return an AOG unit to service by 60%.

Michael Vercio, Textron Aviation’s vice president of product support, was in the middle of his daughter’s birthday party one Sunday afternoon when he received a call from a pilot somewhere in rural Mississippi.

The caller was a new customer unsure of where to call about a technical issue that grounded his aircraft. Vercio was new to the position.

As the birthday party continued, “I sat for several hours in my basement working through this,” he said. “I realized how difficult this can be when you’ve got 21 facilities [at that time] in the service network.”

Two years ago, “a lot of the scheduling went through each individual service center, and the mobile service units were tied to a particular service center,” he said.

Enter the company’s January 2016 launch of a dedicated call center providing expedited one-stop service 24 hr. a day, seven days a week in aircraft on ground (AOG) situations.

Since its launch, the process has cut the time it takes to get an aircraft back in the air by about 60%, said Textron Aviation’s senior vice president of customer service.

The number of customers in North America and Europe using the service rather than going to another provider has grown quickly. Dispatch of the company’s mobile service units through the center has expanded more than 100% year over year, while employment levels at the center have increased, said Vercio.

For customers, “Time is a precious commodity,” he said.

In a large room inside the company’s west Wichita service center, representatives from service, scheduling and parts share space with technical specialists on Citation, Hawker, Premier and King Air products. The process gives customers prioritized technical support and expedited parts, access to alternate lift or the dispatch of a mobile service center.

“For us, it’s all about speed,” and how quickly the company learns that a customer has a problem, formulates a solution, provides technical support and parts and returns the aircraft to service.

When a call comes in, a map is placed on a large screen on the wall. The pin starts the clock on how quickly help is provided, and remains in place until the aircraft is flying again. Other screens track the location of Textron Aviation’s aircraft used for alternate lift, the weather and its fleet of about 60 mobile-service trucks. Another screen contains a list of aircraft whose customers request additional flight following, while another is dedicated only to aircraft. The information is available at each service center.