Most of those surveyed expected modest or no fuel price increases – but that was before Hurricane Harvey.

The FBO industry for the first six months of 2017 is showing a very stable marketplace, with relatively flat fuel sales,” stated ABSG. “However, there are regions where FBOs are reporting good traffic and increasing fuel sales from 3% to 5%.”

Using flight activity data of turboprop and business jets from Argus TraqPak, overall traffic for the first six months of 2017 was up 3.9% compared with the same period in 2016. Flight hours were up 6% during the same period. FAR Part 135 traffic was up 10.1%, while Part 91 activity decreased 0.5%. Fractional activity was up 5.7% for the first six months of 2017.

The Northeast reported a 6% increase in fuel volume for the first six months of 2017. Yet business aircraft traffic in the region declined by 4%. In the Southwest, Midwest and Mountain regions, fuel sales were up slightly for the half year. In the South Central region, results were mixed. Some markets reported increases in fuel sales and ramp activity, while others showed a drop by as much as 15%. West Coast traffic was down, and Jet-A fuel sales were relatively flat for the period.

“One thing to keep in mind is that lower Jet-A fuel prices do not necessarily mean that there will be more business aircraft flight activity, particularly in the Part 91 operations,” noted the analysis. “As the economy continues to improve and expand, we see more flight hours being logged in all categories, but mostly by the Part 135 and fractional operations.”

Despite modest growth, the topic of Jet-A and oil prices seems to generate significant interest among FBOs these days. In the past six months, the price of a barrel of oil has fluctuated by as much as $10, from a high in January 2017 of $53 down to $43 in June. In September, which was not part of the analysis, the price per barrel was $49.

The reasonable fuel prices in the first half year of 2017 are attributable mainly to “a lot of inventory and demand is not outstripping supply,” according to ABSG. “It appears that reasonable pricing will continue.”

But this assessment was done before Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc in late August along the U.S. Gulf Coast, particularly metropolitan Houston, Texas, with massive flooding. Refineries shut down and automobile fuel prices at the pump spiked immediately. FBOs worry that the price of Jet-A would spike as well.

“The fuel price spikes were highly reflective of the shutdowns of refineries and two major pipelines,” said ABSG Principal and Founder John Enticknap. “This is a temporary condition.”

Others believe there could be some lingering effects. “Any time there is a disaster of this nature, fuel prices spike but settle down eventually,” said Mike Skelly, president of Houston-based Aviation Fuel Consultants. “But the fuel prices will still be higher than normal for a while.”

While fuel cost is always a concern of FBOs, “the cost of fuel does not really determine if business aviation flies or not,” said ABSG President Ron Jackson. “Incremental pricing does not change the landscape.”

As of early September, the Port Arthur Texas refinery and both pipelines from the Gulf to the Northeast had restarted.

Improving Operations

In a recent interview, the ABSG principals talked about what it will take for FBOs, particularly smaller independents, to remain competitive in this consolidating yet fractured business.

“FBOs must compete on two different levels to not only gain customers but also to maintain the customers they have,” said Jackson. It isn’t all about selling fuel and providing superior ramp services to capture and maintain a viable business, he said. Other factors come into play.

ABSG works extensively with the National Air Transport Association (NATA) to improve the efficiency and safety culture of FBO operations. At the heart of this undertaking is the establishment of a Safety Management System (SMS) as well as the adoption of the International Standards for Business Aircraft Handling, better known as IS-BAH, a voluntary program. On the surface, an FBO with an IS-BAH registration demonstrates to customers a commitment to abiding by internationally accepted safety standards. IS-BAH also serves as a practical sales and marketing tool for the FBO seeking to retain and expand market share.

“Potential discerning customers will look for the IS-BAH registration designation as a way to differentiate one service provider from another,” said Jackson. An FBO should have an SMS in place before applying for IS-BAH registration. Customers are more likely to come to an IS-BAH-certified FBO than those that aren’t certified, said Jackson. (See related column by Business & Commercial Aviation Editor-in-Chief William Garvey on page 28.)

At present, there are around “55-60 FBOs worldwide that are IS-BAH registered,” said Enticknap. “Next year, you will likely see a whole bunch more.”

Enticknap was asked if having a better safety culture would lead to better profits eventually. “It’s likely. Look at the construction industry. Better construction companies have robust safety programs.”

ABSG and NATA initiated the Customer Service Representative Certification Course recently, which places emphasis on the front-line customer service representative and service technicians. FBO personnel learn how to handle “disgruntled customers and turn a marginal customer transaction into a fulfilled client transformation,” said Jackson. To date, 110 FBO personnel have been trained in the program.

Other issues will continue to challenge FBOs, noted ABSG. FBO consolidation, which dominated the news in 2016 with the acquisition of Landmark Aviation by Signature Flight Support, will continue in 2017, albeit at a slower pace.

“There will be a few acquisitions, but I don’t see any big deals on the horizon,” said Enticknap.

Others concur: “There seems to be some settling down on the mergers and acquisition front,” said Brian Foley, Brian Foley Associates, an aviation consultancy.

Part of the stabilization of the FBO industry currently is acceptance and adaptability to the new order of business. Foley explained: “The FBOs are in a steady state presently. They have adapted to lower business jet activity, more efficient jet aircraft and those operators on the lower end that tanker fuel to stretch their budget.”

The acquisition of FBOs by airports will continue, but at a slower pace. Typically, airports want to acquire an FBO as a way to grow and increase their revenue stream. But in the case of Jackson Hole Aviation LLC (JHA), the sole FBO at Jackson Hole (Wyoming) Airport currently, the circumstances are different. In May 2017, the airport announced that it would be required to accommodate a second FBO when its fuel facility became operational in mid-2018, as per FAA rules. This past August, JHA told the Airport’s executive director that inefficiencies of running two FBOs on site could be avoided if the airport bought JHA. The FBO rules provide an exception to the competition-related rule where the airport chooses to exclusively own and operate the FBO. Jackson Hole Airport Executive Director Jim Elwood said the footprint for additional growth at the airport is small and general aviation could be negatively impacted with an additional FBO. Jackson Hole is the only airport in the U.S. located inside a national park. Meanwhile, the preparation of a Request for Proposal for a second FBO continues.

In its analysis, ABSG advises the North American segment of air transportation with a nautical phrase: “Our advice is steady as she goes. Keep the course and manage your FBO business prudently. If you invest in new infrastructure, do so when you can forecast a reasonable return on your investment.