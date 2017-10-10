Melbourne, Florida-headquartered Satcom Direct has created a new suite of products and services aimed at helping business-aircraft owners, operators and users to protect their digital infrastructures, which it is launching at the show. Through a range of long-term investments, acquisitions and internal developments, the company is not only able to provide security solutions and advice – it is so confident in its ability to keep customers’ data secure, it offers a money-back guarantee.

“The explosion of internet connectivity in private aviation over the last couple of years, with more modern Ku and Ka networks being launched, really has made high-speed internet a lot more capable on the aircraft,” says Chris Moore, SD’s chief commercial officer. “Because of that, all of a sudden we’ve started to see that customers are asking us questions about cybersecurity.”

The threats are many and varied – and do not cease once the aircraft takes off. The rapid increase in the number of passengers expecting to be able to use network-enabled tablets and smartphones on board corporate jets means that companies cannot trust their own internal security awareness training alone: A device brought on board by a client, guest or spouse could introduce critical vulnerabilities into even the most security-minded enterprise.

Over the past four years, SD has developed a dedicated network for its government and business-aviation customers, which allows them to operate separately from the public internet. The company has built its own data center, designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, with a network operations center and a security operations center both on the same campus. The latter monitors traffic on the network and can respond to indications of attempted intrusion in real time.

“When we were trialling the products, we were working with a customer and we had an active threat come up,” Moore recalls. “It was a laptop belonging to a third party who’d been invited on board; the laptop had malware loaded on, and it was trying to get on to the customer’s corporate network. We were able to pick that up and respond to the customer while in flight, and tell them to disengage the laptop from the aircraft’s network.”

Following its purchase of bizjet satcom and avionics provider TrueNorth – the company is being rebranded as Satcom Direct Avionics from this week – SD now provides a complete, secure, end-to-end data transmission solution for business aviation. And it is this complete control of the data pipeline that allows it to provide such a high level of security assuredness that it is prepared to offer money back to anyone suffering the effects of a cyber attack

“If a company interconnects with our network – providing they have a whole set of products from Satcom Direct – they get a guarantee from us that we believe that network will not get hacked,” Moore said. Pressed on what that might mean in practice, he says that “We would give a financial figure back to them” in the event of a breach.

As well as the separate, secure network, the other element of the offering that gives SD this level of certainty is the company’s emphasis on making security easy for rank-and-file customer employees to implement.

“We’re trying to make it nice and simple,” Moore says. “We manufacture our own routers and other types of equipment for the aircraft. We can capture information on the [on-board] Wi-Fi, route it through that secure box, put it over a secure satellite link, then land that traffic in the private network infrastructure. And then make that whole transaction really simple with software that doesn’t make it arduous for the customer, with 25 different logins and all that kind of stuff.”

The portfolio of solutions launched this week includes the Cyber Smart Kit – a free awareness-raising and teaching aid, to help flight departments understand the problems and implement quick and easy solutions. The hardware is delivered, under the banner of SD Cyber Security Solutions, along with the threat-monitoring service. A training element is also part of the overall package.

“We’ll be launching a training course at NBAA called Cyber Safe,” Moore says. “That’s security-awareness training, and primarily aimed at the crew, and the people looking after the aircraft – so they can really help educate the users.”