It may be a newcomer to business aviation, but Satair believes its extensive experience in the commercial marketplace will help the company establish itself in the sector.

“We’re pretty strong in the commercial fixed-wing market,” says Steen Karsbo, vice president of business development. “The key requirement to providing efficient support is that you have a very efficient logistic machine running in the background. At the end of the day, whether we apply it to this or to that market doesn’t really matter: The structure itself is important.”

The structure Satair has in place will help the company to bring benefits to customers in the business sector, Karsbo says, by enabling them to tap in to a broad base of expertise and inventory.

“The FBO/MROs are the companies that are really the true customers in this sector, from our perspective,” he says. “They will not only do the ADS-B upgrade, they’ll change the filters, they’ll change the igniters, they’ll do this and do that. This is where the broader Satair portfolio comes in to play. When we work with a company like Eaton Aerospace or Pall, they have applications across platforms – commercial, bizjet, helicopters. So we have this new customer base in mind, and now we have set it up: The flow is running, and we can actually start applying additional product lines from our existing OEM partners.”

The Honeywell deal, Karsbo believes, is just the start.

“Eventually we hope to cut other deals, like the Honeywell one, with other large OEMs,” he says. “But the whole game here is about having the customer interface and the structure behind that in place – then you can start to go selling to customers.”