Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications, has signed a strategic agreement with Rockwell Collins for the worldwide distribution of its next-generation SwiftBroadband-Safety (SB-S) flight deck connectivity technology.

Rockwell Collins provides and manages Inmarsat’s legacy cockpit services to a majority of the world’s transoceanic widebody and business aircraft fleets. Under the new agreement, it will also collaborate with airlines to implement the new digital SB-S technology on future and existing fleets.

According to Inmarsat, SB-S is the first secure communications system for the flight deck and meets stringent aviation requirements for safety and operational data exchange with the ground. It provides a range of benefits, including enhanced situational awareness across its entire operation, more informed real-time decision-making, enhanced real-time performance monitoring, high-resolution weather updates and other critical data.

Inmarsat says it’s transforming the global aviation industry by bringing complete connectivity to every aircraft and flight path in the world.

“As the aviation broadband provider capable of connecting the complete aircraft, from cabin to cockpit, Inmarsat’s SB-S brings ‘always-on, always-secure’ high-speed broadband into the cockpit, transforming aviation safety and optimizing flight operations,” the company says.