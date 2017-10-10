Embraer interior design VP Jay Beever talks up the 300E cabin inside the 300E cabin as Michael Amalfitano, president and CEO, looks on.

Board Embraer’s new Phenom 300E, short for 300 Enhanced, and you’ll find cabin accoutrements that look like they’ve been lifted from the firm’s $20 million Legacy 500. Indeed, the revamped model inherits Embraer DNA design, first introduced on Embraer Executive Jets’ Legacy 450 and 500 super-mids. The new design concepts were pioneered by Jay Beever, formerly Gulfstream cabin design guru and now EEJ’s VP, interior design.

“We’re focused on value,” says Michael Amalfitano, EEJ president and CEO. “Our new cabin has a 3-in. wider aisle, more headroom because of redesigned overhead panels, flush gaspers [air outlets] and light switches. There are new seats, enhanced headrests and easier maintenance access.”

“The interior can be fully customized. We’ve turned the customer into the interior designer. We provide a large variety of wood finishes, metal trim hardware options, seat upholstery designs and leathers, carpets and coverings,” says Beever. Redesigned fold-out tray tables provide a continuous work surface from sidewall to aisle. Numerous drawers, pockets and compartments hold passenger carry-on items. Plenty of 5-volt USB chargers are spread around the cabin to support personal electronics equipment.

Embraer has spent considerable time in improving cabin systems reliability and in easing maintenance access. Pull-up/pull-down window shades that were prone to jamming have been replaced by accordion shades actuated by horizontal sliders. Replacing a shade now takes 30 min. because of a change in side-panel design. It used to take 8 hr.

Heavy use of old-style Phenom 300 passenger seats could result in mild abrasion of seat cushion foam bases that could cause fuzz to accumulate on seat adjustment mechanisms. This could result in sticky operation or jamming the mechanism. Now, the seats have been completely redesigned to isolate the foam cushions from the seat foundations. This prevents fuzz from forming and fouling the actuation mechanisms.

The new seats, created by Embraer Aero Seating Technologies, incorporate fully retractable arm aisle-side armrests. The change makes possible the increased aisle width. Seat pads and coverings may be removed and replaced in little time, enabling operators to swap out deteriorated or damaged components in short order. EAST will maintain interior specification files on each serial number aircraft. Beever estimates that replacement parts could be cloned in fewer than 30 days.

Beever says general aviation cabin management systems have been prone to chronic failures, much to the frustration of operators. The Phenom 300E is being upgraded with Lufthansa Technik’s Nice HD CMS with redundant design features that prevent single point failures. CMS IFE, interior lighting and temperature settings, for instance, can be controlled by a PDA hosting the Nice HD app, a dedicated remote control unit or control panels in the cabin.

Nice HD includes a new Blu-ray file server in a top galley cabinet. It also has Apple TV, providing an audio-visual on demand (AVOD) capability. Beever doesn’t want to date the cabins with a specific generation of IFE A/V display equipment. So, Embraer is moving to a Wi-Fi IFE system that will support each new generation of personal display devices, such as iPads.

This might be the plushest interior we’ve yet seen in a light jet.