Nextant and Rockwell Collins are close to completing a $600,000 Pro Line Fusion touchscreen avionics upgrade that will enable operators to meet such upcoming mandates as ADS-B.

Nextant officials predict that the firm’s remanufactured and highly modified $8 million 604XT will be able to fly 500+ nm miles farther than a stock Bombardier Challenger 605/605/650 due to a wing extension and new winglets, plus a 4,000-ft. increase in maximum operating altitude to FL 450.

Executive VP Mark O’Donnell says the range increase assumes an average cruise speed of Mach 0.80 to 0.82, well above the Mach 0.75 long-range cruise of stock aircraft. With 4,400 to 4,500 nm of range, 604XT will top the performance of Dassault Falcon 2000 LXS and Gulfstream G450.

The proposed wingspan increase, though, will increase wing bending moment, requiring either a structural beef-up of the existing wing structure or active load alleviation to meet certification requirements.

O’Donnell and Nick Guida, president of Tamarack Aerospace Group (Booth N936), both declined to confirm or deny that Nextant is in negotiations with the Sandpoint, Idaho, firm to supply its patented active winglet technology for the 604XT. Nextant officials did say that the 604XT program is fully supported by Bombardier and Rockwell Collins.

O’Donnell adds that the GE CF34-3B engines have sufficient cruise thrust to propel the aircraft up to the mid 40s, if wing performance is increased. The pacing item has been the need to increase the 48,000+ lb. aircraft’s wingspan, area and aspect ratio to reduce wing loading and induced drag. The base wing originally was intended for the 35,000-lb. Learstar 600 created in the mid 1970s.

Nextant briefly looked at the feasibility of retrofitting the 604XT with GE CF34-8 turbofans, but the cost would have resulted in a $15-to-$16-million aircraft. Keeping the aircraft’s stock CF34-3B engines slashes the selling price by half.

Rockwell Collins and Nextant have completed most of the development of a $600,000 Pro Line Fusion touchscreen avionics upgrade that will enable operators to meet upcoming mandates, such as ADS-B. Certification is slated for 2018.

Similar to Nextant’s 400XTi and C90XT remanufactured aircraft, the 604XT will have a completely new interior, featuring a solid acoustical door to hush the airstream roar at the cabin entry door, new lightweight, high-performance acoustical insulation and a completely revamped two-zone cabin. The forward section will have a spacious galley that adjoins an entertainment room with a 42-in. flat-panel video screen on the right and three-place curved divan on the left. The aft section of the cabin will have asymmetrical five-place ADS club/conference seating and a lav/dressing room large enough for people to change clothes. O’Donnell believes 604XT’s lightweight cabin furnishings and acoustical insulation will offset the weight increase of its increased wingspan and new winglets.