Nexcelle doesn’t make nacelles, it makes systems. Integrated power systems, if you please. And perhaps the most integrated power system in business aviation – indeed, the world’s most sophisticated bizjet nacelle – encompasses GE’s Passport engine on Bombardier’s Global 7000.

To Nexcelle president Ken Onderko, the integrated power system is not only a thing of beauty but also a marvel in engineering, from its one-piece extended aluminum inlet lip-outer barrel for reduced aerodynamic drag to its target style thrust reverser with a fixed nozzle to provide lower weight and reverse thrust efficiency.

Bombardier, he says, was extremely demanding in its targets for low weight and low drag – and on the smoothness of the nacelle’s exterior. “This was very challenging on the engineering and integration, and we had to develop new manufacturing processes and tooling,” he says. “We also had to design it for ease of maintenance.”

Nexcelle is a joint venture between GE Aviation’s Middle River Aircraft Systems (Booth C11820) and Safran Nacelles (N1715), modeled on the 40-plus-year record of its parent companies in the GE/Safran CFM International joint venture that makes the CFM56 and Leap airline engines. It has developed the world’s first truly integrated nacelle and power system for China’s Leap-1C-powered C919 airliner, which flew for the first time in May, and the Global 7000 is its second program.

Certification on the Global 7000 is anticipated by the end of the year.

Onderko says the nacelles have completed about 500 cycles in flight test with barely a squawk. “There’s been nothing even minor, really,” he says.

Nexcelle will participate with Bombardier in an integrated service plan in which it expects at least 75% of customers to enroll, he adds.

Future programs are being discussed by Nexcelle. “There are other potential applications,” says Onderko. “And they wouldn’t necessarily have to be a GE engine.”

