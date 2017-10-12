Aviation intelligence provider JETNET LLC will be demonstrating a number of new product enhancements at this year’s show. JETNET Values offers subscribers greater insight into aircraft values by presenting actual reported sold prices on aircraft transactions. A newly expanded Utilization feature provides an “unmatched depth of context-sensitive data on aircraft and airport utilization for prospecting and client tracking.” The new Intel feature offers a deeper, richer trove of data related to a search. A next-generation version of its Aerodex service, Aerodex Elite, gives users “a near-real-time quantum leap in subscriber utility.”

“We’ve focused this year on making some really stunning upgrades and improvements to our existing product line,” said Tony Esposito, vice president of JETNET. “Giving our clients these time-saving, intuitive, money-making tools is how we make them more successful.”

JETNET Values, released one year ago, is available exclusively to qualified aircraft sales and finance professionals. It is now populated with approximately 3,500 reported sales prices covering 225 separate models of business aircraft and helicopters around the globe, most pertaining to transactions within the past 18 months.