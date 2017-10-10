Jetcraft, the international aircraft sales, marketing and ownership strategies consultancy, delved deeply behind the scenes of the business jet world to develop its latest 10-year forecast. The firm finds that designers of new aircraft are busy refreshing some of the currently popular models – and developing plans for new ones.

Most activity is centered in the Large to Ultra-Long-Range categories, where more expensive airplanes generate more revenue.

Jetcraft forecasts the following new aircraft, with entry into service:

Very Light: Cessna M2+ Mustang (2025), Embraer Phenom 100V+ (2023).

Light: Learjet 70XR (2021), Phenom 300E (2018).

Super Light: Learjet 75XR (2021), new Cessna XLS+ (2019).

Super Midsize: Challenger 350+ (2022).

Large: Challenger 700 (2023), Cessna Hemisphere (2022), Gulfstream G400NG (2023), Embraer Legacy 700 (2023).

Super Large: Falcon 5X (2021), Gulfstream G500 (2018).

Ultra-Long-Range: Global G7000 (2018), Global G8000 (2020), Falcon 9X (2023), Gulfstream G600 (2019), Gulfstream G750 (2020).

Converted Airliners: Bombardier C SeriesBJ (2021).

Notably, Jetcraft ignores the prospect of supersonic business jets.