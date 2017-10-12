Jet Aviation recently added 13 aircraft to its global charter fleet in addition to signing a number of new aircraft management agreements. The company also plans to open a charter operation in Malta later this year.

In the U.S., the company has added a Challenger 605, a Gulfstream 550 and a Global 6000 based at Teterboro; Gulfstream 200 in Miami; a Gulfstream 550 in Palm Beach; a Citation Sovereign in Baltimore; a Global 6000 in Elmira, New York; and a Gulfstream 650 and a G550 in Van Nuys (Los Angeles).

Jet Aviation also added five Challenger 350s, a Sikorsky S-76, a Challenger 604, a Global XRS, a Hawker 800XP, a Gulfstream G450 and a G550, a Global Express, and a Lear 75 to its U.S. air carrier certificate for aircraft charter.

“We expanded our operations to the U.S. West Coast with the acquisition of Avjet Corporation last year and we continue to invest in our facilities and personnel to ensure we deliver exceptional value to our customers from coast to coast,” says Don Haloburdo, vice president and general manager of Jet Aviation Flight Services.