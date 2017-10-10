Japan has set ambitious targets to double foreign visitors to 40 million a year by the 2020 Olympics, and business aviation will play a role.

The goal behind the increased tourism target is to generate $8 billion in spending by overseas visitors to Japan by 2020. More of those with deep pockets would likely arrive by business jet if the nation’s airports were more welcoming to that mode of travel.

Today in Japan, business aviation takes a much lower priority at crowded airports than commercial airliners that carry many more people per landing, and slots can be difficult to obtain or refused altogether.

Now the Civil Aviation Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, working with other government agencies, is pushing the idea that business jets can bring a very high value per landing, especially in terms of economic development and growing business in Japan.

And so Japan is working hard to raise the priority of business aviation, making major and regional airports much easier for business jets to use. The Civil Aviation Bureau’s Shota Fukuzawa and Kenji Sakata are here at NBAA to describe recent progress. Japan’s Aichi Prefecture/Nagoya Airport, the Japanese Business Aviation Association, Narita Airport and the Civil Aviation Bureau are also present at NBAA this year.

The main and regional airports are moving at different speeds, but basically they are reducing the time needed to apply for slots, increasing the number of slots and the priority afforded business aviation, and increasing parking facilities. Some have added dedicated Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) or added “Fast Track” for business jet travelers.

The opening in February of a new expressway around Tokyo has made it feasible to travel in the region from either Tokyo Narita or Haneda airports, and the government is considering utilizing them as a pair in developing business aviation strategy. Narita, notes Fukuzawa, has rather more capacity than Haneda, but pilots have avoided it because of the difficulty of ground transportation into and around Tokyo. Now that problem has been solved.

Two more airports in Japan – Toyama and the new Chitose airport – are now offering extended hours for international business aircraft movements, Fukuzawa notes.

The movements of international business aviation in Japan have been increasing year by year – to 4,551 in 2016. Annual average growth rate during the past five years was 12.6%, with movements on a similar track this year.

Fukuzawa notes that slot and flight plan rules at the major business aviation airports could be eased further (they currently require three days’ notice for planned business jet flights and one day for urgent operations), but this will require a lot of intra-government negotiation. However, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka has now been added to the list of more convenient airports.