Dassault officials declined to comment further on their disappointment with Safran’s bombshell admission that the 11,450-lb.-thrust Silvercrest turbofan, which is to power the Falcon 5X, is suffering yet another round of development woes. Safran’s problems again have delayed the Falcon 5X’s entry into service, now slated for after 2020, some four years late.

Eric Trappier, Dassault chairman and CEO, was clearly surprised by Safran’s disclosure of the Silvercrest’s high-pressure compressor problems just before NBAA. Company officials say Dassault needs time to evaluate the impact of these latest problems. Safran needs to finalize proposed changes to Silvercrest before Dassault can establish firm Falcon 5X development and flight-test schedules.

Trappier had planned to announce Dassault’s next business jet by the end of 2017, but the new large-cabin aircraft has been put on back burner while Dassault engineers focus on the Falcon 5X.

The company had been counting on the Falcon 5X to jump-start its civil aircraft sales, which have been declining since 2013. Last year, it reported 49 aircraft deliveries, according to GAMA. At the Paris Air Show, Trappier said that 2017 would be another tough year, with about 45 deliveries. But he expects gradual improvement in 2018.

Historically, Dassault has offset drops in civil aircraft deliveries with sales of its military aircraft. In 2015, for instance, Dassault reported robust export sales of $87- to $93 million for its Mach 2 class Rafale strike fighter. Trappier says that Dassault’s total civil and military revenues for 2017 should top $4 billion, thanks to the resurgence of Rafale exports.

Dassault is one of the very few aircraft manufacturers that has a broad range of civil and military products that can help it weather major economic storms, such as the severe turbulence being generated in Villaroche.