Honeywell’s HTF7700L turbofan has been certified for the Cessna Longitude – Textron is the fourth manufacturer to choose it.

With Honeywell’s HTF7700L turbofan newly certified for the Cessna Longitude, the engine family powers almost all super-midsize jets on the market today.

“The HTF7000 family has achieved more than 3.5 million flight hours, with best-in-class dispatch reliability and demonstrated low cost of ownership,” says Brian Sill, president for Engines and Power Systems at Honeywell Aerospace. The Longitude represents the fourth OEM to select the engine, which also powers the Gulfstream G280, Bombardier Challenger 300/350 and Embraer Legacy 450/500.

The engine is well on its way to dominating that business jet segment since the 7,000-lb.-thrust-class powerplant was introduced into service in 2004 on the Bombardier Challenger 300.

The milestone 2,000th HTF7000 will be delivered next year. Today the engine family is demonstrating a dispatch reliability of 99.96%, which translates to only one delayed or canceled trip in 1,000 flights due to an engine-related issue.

There might not be many new models on the horizon for the HTF7000 to power, but Sill asserts that Honeywell intends to maintain its position as the engine of choice in the super-midsize segment. To that end, it continues to invest in new technology “to make sure that when and if a new centerline or a significant refresh is needed that we’re there with components at the right technology readiness level. So we’re investing in hot-section technology, be it materials or coatings, and continued advancements in aerodynamics.”

Future improvements will be aimed at thrust-to-weight ratio, fuel consumption, durability and reliability, and cost of ownership, he says.

The engine is already rated for on-condition maintenance where it is not removed from the airframe until noticeable performance deterioration or a failure occurs, and some have remained ‘on-wing’ for up to 10,000 hr. This, Honeywell says, translates to a 30% reduction in cost of ownership below that of older engines in the same thrust class.

With the HTF7000, Honeywell pioneered use of its Aerospace Remote Connect tool (ARC), which allows technicians in Phoenix, Arizona, to remotely plug in to the aircraft or the engine to help troubleshoot a problem. “We don’t actually have to deploy field service engineers or technicians,” says Sill.