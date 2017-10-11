Honeywell said yesterday that it’s spinning off its home products, ADI global distribution and transportation systems business units, which collectively generate $7.5 billion in annual revenues. Divesting the units will help Honeywell fund future acquisitions and allow it to focus on core businesses, such as its aerospace unit, which accounts for 36% of revenues. The transactions are slated to be tax-free to shareholders for U.S. federal income tax reporting and to be completed by the end of 2018.

Activist investor Third Point Capital, a New York-based hedge fund, had been pushing Honeywell to divest its aerospace business unit since April as a means of increasing share value. But Third Point officials say they’re pleased by the announcement, according to news reports.

“Our aerospace division strongly meets the criteria we look for in a Honeywell business: great position in a growing industry, increasing importance of technology – particularly software and connectivity – global scale and more. Honeywell has and will constantly evaluate the company’s entire portfolio, but again, Aerospace is not affected by today’s announcement,” says Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk.

While Wall Street analysts see the divestures as positive moves on the part of Adamczyk, many believe that Honeywell needs further to winnow out its holdings. Some outsiders say that its aerospace division, with a broad range of products including engines, avionics and cabin systems, may need to merge with another firm to gain the critical mass. Others have suggested Honeywell may have to bolt on more businesses to Aerospace, especially as consolidation rolls across the Western A&D industry. To that effect, Adamczyk said the slimmed-down Honeywell will be able to pursue M&A accordingly.

But for now, it’s business as usual at Honeywell Aerospace. “We’re concentrating on staying focused. It’s great to be Honeywell,” says Brian Sill, president of the engines and power systems business unit. The spinoffs should be complete by 2018.

Adamczyk said Honeywell is eyeing significant growth for Aerospace that is not tied to platforms and traditional manufacturing cycles – namely, he said, building on already double-digit business growth in connected-aircraft offerings and in retrofit, modification and upgrade (RMU) services.

The results of the latest business portfolio review, and keeping Aerospace, confirm Honeywell’s happiness with how Aerospace is performing now, he said.