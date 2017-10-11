Gulfstream is featuring its customer-centric design program at this year’s show. Attendees can tour a number of Gulfstream aircraft at the Henderson Executive Airport static display, including a newly designed four-living-area Gulfstream G650ER, the fully outfitted Gulfstream G500 production aircraft and an updated Gulfstream G600 cabin.

The static will also offer an interactive, virtual look at Gulfstream cabin design through the Gulfstream Design Studio. Visitors will have the opportunity to dynamically browse and arrange an array of upholsteries, leathers and veneers through immersive virtual experiences to see firsthand the range of cabin personalization options.

“The cabin is where our customers live, work, play and relax, so it is paramount that they have complete confidence that each aspect and intricate detail of their cabin is a seamless extension of their taste,” said Gulfstream President Mark Burns.

Also at the static, Gulfstream’s Cave Automatic Virtual Environment (CAVE) 3-D Experience will allow customers, in collaboration with an interior designer, to tailor a cabin floor plan and interior elements inside an immersive, 360-deg. environment with just the click of a button.