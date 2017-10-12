Greenpoint Technologies is the choice of supersonic business jet developer Spike Aerospace for its S-512 supersonic business jet cabin design, although progress has been pushed to a back burner while Spike is focused on the inaugural flight later this year of its scale aircraft.

Boston-based Spike is developing the innovative twin-engine jet through a global collaboration of aerospace companies. Among those is the memorandum of understanding that defines the design relationship with Greenpoint.

The next step in the interior process is artistic visualization as close to the actual product as possible, according to Spike President and CEO Vik Kachoria. “The interior will reflect modern comforts for the next generation to conduct business faster than the speed of sound,” he said.

The work by Greenpoint in providing cabin completions for six of the new Boeing 787 VIP jets represents the company’s aspiration to “design, engineer and deliver novel, highly technical programs, and the S-512 fits perfectly in Greenpoint’s pioneering portfolio.” said Greenpoint Executive Vice President Bret Neely.

Among the challenges facing Greenpoint’s design and engineering teams is a cabin without windows, eliminating cumbersome shades and glaring sun, while adding considerable fuselage strength and quiet to a luxurious interior.

Instead of the traditional sidewall windows, the aircraft interior will feature thick, high-definition screens set flush with the outer walls. Micro cameras embedded in the outer fuselage will transmit views of the world outside to the cabin screens with even greater clarity than if viewed through aircraft windows currently in use. Passengers will be able to dim the screens to sleep, or chose to watch in-flight movies or view streaming images from personal devices.

The “Multiplex Digital Cabin” will be 8.7 ft. wide and is being created to accommodate up to 18 passengers. The speedy business jet is expected to have a range of 6,200 nm and take passengers from New York City to London in three hours at speeds up to Mach 1.6.

The inaugural flight next month of a scaled-down version is to be followed by a series of larger and faster supersonic jets prototypes, leading to a full-size demonstrator in 2018.