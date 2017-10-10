Greenpoint Technologies recently completed Crystal AirCruises’ VIP 777-200LR interior ahead of schedule. The interior installation began in August 2016 at Greenpoint’s Moses Lake, Washington, facility. A chief requirement for the “Crystal Skye” included a grand bar and lounge for guests to dine, relax and socialize. The lounge features sofas, custom ceilings, dining tables and ample space to stand and stretch. The full-service bar is a focal element with stone veneer, colored LED lighting and the Crystal logo.

The Crystal Exclusive Class seats, a version of Zodiac Aerospace’s Aura seats, are fully reclining. Greenpoint increased the widths of each seat and arranged the seating area in a staggered 2-by-2-by-2 configuration to provide extra-wide aisles. Each seat reclines to a full lie-flat configuration of 70.5 in., and features customized privacy surrounds, a four-way adjustable headrest and individual storage ottoman to ensure comfortable rest in flight.

“Crystal Skye beautifully complements all things Crystal, with its exclusively styled design and custom experience she will offer guests,” said Crystal CEO and president Edie Rodriguez. “In all our pursuits, and particularly with Crystal Skye, creative collaboration has been an integral part of success. It has been wonderful to work with the experts at Greenpoint to conceive and create this aircraft’s exquisite interior design, as their team made our visions an astounding reality.”