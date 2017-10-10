Having weathered five recessions in the business jet industry, Vick is about to check off another.

“For the first time since the economic downturn, we have all the global economies in ascension; it’s been 10 years plus since that has been the case. Growth is occurring in most of the global economies, we are seeing a significant amount of investment, and corporate earnings remain strong. All those things typically align for business aviation to see increases in utilization, a decrease in used aircraft inventory and an increase in OEM backlogs.”

With $2.5 billion in assets under management and the capacity to lend another $1 billion, Global Jet Capital provides financing solutions for the private aircraft market, mostly large-cabin business jets. The company is capitalized by world-class private investors with expertise in the global aviation industry: GSO Capital Partners, a Blackstone company, in partnership with FS Investments, The Carlyle Group and AE Industrial Partners.

“Global Jet Capital offers operating and interim leases, finance leases and mortgage loans, progress payments and mezzanine financing for both new and previously owned business jets. Its equity base, flexible business model and industry expertise allow it to move quickly to provide clients with customized financing solutions,” the company says.

Vick praised the airframe manufacturers for taking the tough decision to cut production as demand slumped. “That’s having an impact already in the used aircraft marketplace, which is as robust as it has ever been in terms of the volume of transactions. Certainly everyone is well aware that there remain pricing challenges, and having had the privilege of being in the industry through about five recessionary cycles, I know this too will pass,” he says.

Vick is seeing one change in the pre-owned market: the willingness of owners to part out 20- to 25-year-old airplanes, of which there is a fairly large supply. Traditionally they would have been sold to more obscure parts of the world, but buyers there are becoming wealthier and more discriminating. Vick says that as airframe manufacturers leave their older models behind, types not often seen being parted out will increasingly meet that fate.

Global Jet Capital this year implemented an asset management strategy to identify which of the company’s post-lease aircraft can be redeployed as net earning assets. This includes placing them with approved operators to generate charter or short-lease income, and developing prospects for the purchase and/or refinancing of these aircraft.

“We hold a fairly large market share in the operating lease environment, probably about 15% of the leases in the market that get written today,” says Vick. “We’ve had a portfolio of a couple of billion dollars with 12-15 airplanes annually that term out; we’re working with people in the charter management end of the spectrum to put these airplanes into service, and that aids greatly in finding an end user for the airplane that we’ll either finance, or do an outright sale on.” And in doing this the company has had outreach from people who are interested in parting airplanes out, he notes.