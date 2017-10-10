Embraer has delivered the first Legacy 500 midsize business jet assembled at its Melbourne, Florida, facility.

The aircraft was delivered to an undisclosed customer in the U.S. The company operates two assembly lines in Melbourne to produce four of its clean-sheet business jets, including the Phenom 100, Phenom 300, Legacy 450 and Legacy 500.

The company began operations in Melbourne in 2011. Since then, operations have more than doubled in size to about 500,000 sq. ft.

“We are very pleased to deliver the first Legacy 500 made in Melbourne, fulfilling our vision of expanding production to assemble four world-class business jets on Florida’s Space Coast,” said Michael Amalfitano, Embraer Executive Jets president and CEO.

The company delivered its first aircraft from the facility, a Phenom 100, in December 2011. The first Legacy 450 produced at the facility was delivered in December 2016. Since the facility opened, Embraer has delivered more than 250 aircraft across the U.S. and to more than a dozen other countries.

The Legacy 500 operates with digital flight controls based on fly-by-wire technology and features sidesticks. It includes Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion avionics and has options such as paperless operations capability, auto brakes and an Embraer Enhanced Vision System, which includes a head up display. It is powered by two Honeywell HTF7500E engines.