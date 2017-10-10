Zetta Jet Pte. Ltd and Zetta Jet USA, the firms that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-September, are rolling the dice at Henderson. A Global 6000 in Zetta Jet livery is parked at the NBAA static display, accompanied by company pilot Matthew Waterhouse.

“Our goal is to show that besides what’s going on with the bankruptcy, we’re making business as usual,” said Matthew Waterhouse, a Zetta Jet pilot at the static display. “It’s a restructuring effort.... We’re treating it like any other year.” Waterhouse says Zetta Jet is showcasing its products at NBAA.

But what are the odds of winning, bookmakers? Zetta Jet was forced to restructure the two subsidiaries after it discovered evidence leading it to allege that former managing director Geoffrey Cassidy had misappropriated millions of company funds and committed several acts of fraud. Company officials are cooperating fully with an FBI investigation, according to news reports. Major creditors include Bombardier’s Learjet division for $15 million+, Rolls-Royce Deutschland and World Fuel Services, each for more than $4 million, along with Houston-based Universal Fuels and CAE training in Dallas, each for more than $2 million.

Zetta Jet filed a civil lawsuit against Cassidy on Sept. 8, seeking to recover funds and collect damages. In addition to Cassidy, the lawsuit names Miranda June Tang, a former Zetta Jet director of human resources, ex-board member and spouse of Cassidy; and Asia Aviation Holdings, owned by Cassidy and Tang, as defendants. The suit alleges that Cassidy bought multimillion-dollar luxury yachts, lavish vacation homes and top-tier automobiles with the squandered funds.

The defendants have not filed a response with the court, so it is unclear who is representing them in the case. Attempts to contact the defendant have so far been unsuccessful.

But media reports say that Cassidy and another director, Li Qi, own a combined 64% of the company and that the bankruptcy was filed without the authority of majority shareholders. The media reports also say that they have obtained an injunction from the Singapore High Court seeking to stop the Chapter 11 until trial or further order. It is unclear how the Singapore High Court would have jurisdiction over the matter.

So, it’s a crap shoot as to whether Zetta Jet can recover its losses and emerge as a winner in this high-stakes game.