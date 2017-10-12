The world’s only VVIP Boeing 787 Dream Jet available for charter has a new base – moving from Hong Kong to Dubai, where sales and marketing will be handled by UAS International Trip Support (UAS).

So successful has the aircraft become that Beijing-based Deer Jet, the Dream Jet’s operator, will take delivery of a second one in the first half of next year.

UAS, the Dubai-based flight support and charter solutions provider, will market the charter aircraft for luxury travel to its Middle East and European customers. Last December Deer Jet acquired a major shareholding in UAS and named it the flight support partner for the Deer Jet fleet of 90 aircraft. That alliance has significantly enhanced both companies’ capabilities and is accelerating strategic goals, Deer Jet says “to revolutionize international business flight and user experience.”

“The Dream Jet is an exquisite aircraft, unlike anything else available on the planet,” says UAS Co-Owner, Founder and CEO Omar Hosari. “We have already begun successful charter flights for the Dream Jet in the past few weeks, and we are confident that this aircraft will continue to surpass the expectations of even the most demanding clients.”

Deer Jet's first Dream Jet is operated on the Guernsey aircraft registry (2-DEER), under the AOC of BAS Guernsey. The price to charter the 787 Dream Jet is RMB 500,000 per hour (about $70,815).

Over the past few months, the Dream Jet has attracted international attention throughout its “Dreams Encounter the World" tour. UAS has supported Deer Jet and its one-of-a-kind aircraft at displays and viewings by ultra-high net worth individuals and royal family members in cities including Hong Kong, Shanghai, London, Dublin, Seattle, Marrakesh, Doha and Paris.

Zhang Peng, Chairman and President of Deer Jet, said “the 787 Dream Jet embodies our brand motto of ‘Making Travel and Art.’” Deer Jet already has operations in the Middle East, serving the area with a fleet of long-range BBJ, Gulfstream 550 and 450 aircraft.

“The size and diversity of our fleet can effectively serve the Middle East, Europe and the global market. We believe that Deer Jet’s operational capabilities coupled with UAS expertise in trip support will create the best flight experience for our customers worldwide.”

Deer Jet is a subsidiary of Chinese travel and luxury conglomerate HNA Group, which also owns Hainan Airlines. HNA CEO Adam Tan is on the record with the goal of driving HNA Group into the top ten conglomerates in the world. And with a second Dream Jet, also to be operated by Deer Jet, it will have the largest Dream Jet fleet anywhere.

Deer Jet selected highly experienced pilots and stewards from Hainan Airlines to form its "Dream Team" crew and further trained them with 7-star hospitality service standards to assure delivering the best-in-class travel experiences for every passenger on board.

The 787 Dream Jet is capable of comfortably flying up to 30 passengers non-stop for 18.5 hours, further than Los Angeles to Mumbai. In line with its concept of "Making Travel an Art," Deer Jet customizes the style and color of the cabin with handpicked amenities and bespoke collections of precious crystals, cushions, silverware, and porcelain.

Deer Jet is also launching exclusive bespoke travel packages aboard the 787 Dream Jet, starting with the "Hong Kong to Tahiti Dream Journey" featuring a seven-night charter package including complimentary accommodation at the Presidential Suite of St. Regis Bora Bora Resort. Deer Jet plans to add more itineraries in the future.