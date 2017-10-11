A raft of news from Comlux includes the first-ever completion of a VIP BBJ MAX 8, signing up customers for two of its ACJ320neos, the addition of an Embraer Lineage and a VVIP Boeing 777 to its charter fleet, and plans for a service center in Europe.

“We are very busy,” says Comlux Group Chairman Richard Gaona.

Comlux had the foresight to buy three Airbus ACJ320neo and two Boeing BBJ MAX aircraft for “green” delivery next year and in 2019, two to three years ahead of the next available delivery slots from the manufacturers. Its plan to sell them to those who can’t wait, complete them in Indianapolis and hopefully operate them as well is paying off.

Comlux Completion has been awarded the cabin outfitting contract of the first BBJ MAX 8 aircraft, for an undisclosed customer. The aircraft will arrive at Comlux’s Indianapolis facilities in the fourth quarter of 2018, for redelivery by fall 2019.

“The first MAX 8 signature together with the ACJ320neo cabin contract signed in August are paving the way for establishing Comlux as a leader in the VIP completions market,” says Scott Meyer, CEO, Comlux Completion. The projects were won in the face of an oversupplied market that has seen the closure of four completions businesses over the past three years. But Comlux anticipated the market conditions, adjusted accordingly and has invested in new technologies and capabilities to make it more competitive, says Gaona.

He noted that buying three ACJ320s and two BBJ MAXs was a very risky move and there was no guarantee that Comlux would win the completions. Now he’s hoping to operate the aircraft too.

“I have still one completions slot to offer, in maybe 2019,” says Gaona. Comlux, he added, is juggling slots and delivery of one of the BBJs in order to remain at full capacity and deliver to customers on time.

In other news, Gaona notes that Comlux is considering a VIP maintenance center in Europe that will handle A to C checks as well as install a new Comlux-developed Forward Auxiliary Center Tank System for the Airbus A321. The new system will allow VIP operators to realize a range increase of up to 500 nm (25 pax), while commercial operators can expect up to 300 nm (160 pax).

Comlux to Operate Lineage for Global Jet

Global Jet Capital, a leading provider of corporate aircraft financing solutions with a portfolio of $2.5 billion, has selected Comlux to operate an Embraer Lineage 1000 in Europe on its behalf. The aircraft, which is on show here in the static display, was recently returned to Global Jet from lease. It is certified for 19 seats and sleeps 11 people comfortably. It features a very spacious welcome lounge with a forward galley and separate seating zones for groups, plus a separated master bedroom and master bathroom at the rear.

“With its brand-new paint, a partial refurbishment and updated maintenance, the Lineage 1000 is in a great position to launch into the European charter market,” says Comlux Group Chairman Richard Gaona. It will be based at London Stansted Airport.

The aircraft will be available for charter or wet lease, or for sale.

Global Jet earlier this year launched an asset management division to utilize aircraft that are returned from lease until they are sold or leased out again.

Gaona said selection of Comlux by such a large lessor is an accolade, and he hopes it could lead to more business from Global Jet’s portfolio.