CAE said here yesterday that it’s renewed a long-term contract to train Flexjet and Flight Options, providing “exclusive pilot training programs for an additional six years, covering multiple business aircraft platforms, including Bombardier, Cessna, Gulfstream, Nextant Aerospace and Embraer.”

“CAE has been an outstanding partner over the years, providing high-quality training and delivering a superior customer experience to all of our pilots,” said Joe Salata, senior vice president of flight operations at Flexjet and Flight Options.

“Continuing our relationship with CAE was an easy choice. We are confident that our flight crews will continue to experience world-class training.”

“We are delighted that Flexjet and Flight Options have selected CAE as its training partner of choice once again and we look forward to our continued collaboration long into the future,” said Nick Leontidis, CAE group president for civil aviation training solutions, citing “pilot training programs multiple business aviation aircraft platforms.”

Training will continue to be conducted at CAE’s training centers in Dallas, Texas, USA and Morristown, New Jersey, USA. CAE has been Flexjet and Flight Options’ training partner of choice for more than 14 years.