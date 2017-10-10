The number of used aircraft on the market declined 5% in all business jet categories in September compared with a year ago, according to a survey from Jefferies.

Despite lower inventory, pricing continued to decline, with an average decrease of 13% year-over-year.

The decline in residual value hinders the sale of new aircraft, Jefferies analyst Howard Rubel said in a note to investors.

The number of aircraft for sale in September totaled 1,878, compared with 1,889 in August. The number of aircraft for sale totaled 8.3% of the total fleet, including all models. Heavy jet inventories declined 10% from the prior year in September, while medium jet inventories fell 5%.

Inventory levels of Dassault aircraft contracted 29% from the prior year in September, with the total inventory for sale equating to 7.4% of the fleet, a steep decline over the past several months. Embraer aircraft for sale contracted 25% from a year ago, while Gulfstream inventories fell 11%. Bombardier aircraft for sale contracted 19% from the prior year, to 216 units. Cessna was the only manufacturer to experience a rise in the number of units for sale, with a 15% increase from the year before, with 284 units for sale.

Pricing fell 7% for Dassault aircraft. Gulfstream pricing fell 11%, Cessna pricing declined 11%, and Bombardier pricing dipped 17%.