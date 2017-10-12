Alberto Pinto has designed a new concept interior for the BBJ 737 MAX 7.

With world economies showing growth in all regions, business is booming for Boeing Business Jets.

Boeing has won no fewer than 14 new orders for VIP aircraft worth $2.7 billion since last year’s NBAA, BBJ President Greg Laxton said here this week.

The tally comprises three Boeing 747-8s, two 777s, three MAXs, four BBJs, one 787 and one 737.

Eight VIP aircraft were delivered to completion centers over the last year: three 777s, two 787s, one BBJ, one 737 and one 747, while 10 entered service with customers: five BBJs, three 777s, one 787-8 and one 737.

Boeing has taken orders for 253 VIP and head of state aircraft since 1996. Some 225 have been delivered, and 207 are in service.

Of this year’s order book, 10 are for governments and heads of state, including the three 747-8s.

Taking a swipe at Airbus, Boeing says its order book for 253 VIP aircraft since 1996 excludes military derivatives and represents 99 more sales than the European manufacturer’s 154. When military derivatives are added in, Boeing’s lead grows to 221 aircraft, at 426 orders vs 205.

"It has been a really strong year for us at Boeing Business Jets," says Laxton. "Our customers are seeing the value our products provide across our entire portfolio, from the current generation BBJ, to the future BBJ MAX, all the way up to the BBJ 747-8."

Boeing Business Jets also unveiled a new interior design concept for the BBJ MAX 7. Created by renowned Paris based design firm, Alberto Pinto, it features a design customized to the BBJ MAX 7's spacious interior.

"At BBJ, we are always innovating our products and that includes the cabin interior," says Laxton. "What really sets Boeing Business Jets apart from our competition is that we offer our customers incredible range and incredible cabin space.

“Our customers can take advantage of multiple living areas, a full bedroom and full size bathrooms and the new design beautifully highlights these advantages."