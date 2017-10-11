Bombardier is growing its service presence, which includes the opening of a newly expanded interior facility at its Tucson Service Center.

The Tucson expansion features a tripling in size of its cabinet workshop.

With the expansion, Bombardier has been able to regroup its interior design expertise into one climate-controlled studio, it notes.

Its cabin workshop has grown from 1,092 sq. ft. to 4,800 sq. ft. and will complement the existing seat and divan upholstery fabrication areas, the company said.

Bombardier’s Tucson Service Center is the largest of nine service centers, with one million sq. ft. of hangar space.

In April, the company opened a service center in Tianjin, China; it’s investing more in its Biggin Hill facility in Europe; and its Hartford, Connecticut, center has grown 20% this year. It will expand other service centers in the months to come.

“We’re investing significantly right now to expand our presence,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Bombardier Business Aircraft vice president and general manager of customer experience.

In all, its aftermarket support includes almost 3,000 employees, 82 field service representatives, 16 mobile repair units, 15 regional support offices, one customer response aircraft and five line stations.

The company has reorganized how it is supporting customers with its mobile units. They once were attached to a particular service center. Now a new control center in Wichita dispatches the units from a single center.

“This is all about speed of response,” Gallagher said