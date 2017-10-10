Companies that use business aviation to support their missions outperform those that do not, as demonstrated by a number of metrics, a new study of S&P 500 companies finds.

Some of the benefits from the use of business aviation include revenue or market share growth, profit growth, asset efficiency and customer and employee satisfaction, the study by Nexa Advisors said.

Companies that have closed their flight departments experienced less financial success compared with those that continued to use business aviation, even during economic downturns, it said.

The study, “Business Aviation and Top Performing Companies, 2017” examines financial performance of the S&P 500 from 2012 and 2017. It is the sixth study of its kind performed by Nexa Advisors and commissioned by the No Plane No Gain advocacy initiative, co-sponsored by the NBAA and the General Aviation Manufacturers Association.

“This report reaffirms what study after study, from one decade to the next, have repeatedly found: smart entrepreneurs and companies understand the value of business aviation in making them more efficient, productive, nimble and competitive,” NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said. “As this report makes clear, these are America’s most innovative companies, most admired companies, best brands, best corporate citizens and best places to work.”

An analysis of the lists of best companies found an overwhelming number of those listed use business aviation.

For example, 98% of the top 50 of the “World’s Most Admired Companies,” from Fortune magazine, use business aviation. In addition, 100% of the 100 companies listed on “100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America”; 95% of those on the “Change the World Top 20”; 92% of the “100 Best Corporate Citizens”; and 95% of the top 100 companies in Forbes’ listing of the “100 Best Places to Work” also use business aviation, the study says.

Business aviation’s contribution to the U.S. economy is worth $64 billion a year – and also helps support 1 million jobs and $200 billion in economic activity, it said.

The most common use of business aircraft is for transporting a company’s employees, the study found. They traveled to facilitate strategic opportunities, explore new markets, extend management control and improve relations with customers, investors and the public.

Companies are increasing their use of business aircraft to transport customers, and in doing so differentiating themselves from their competitors. “Companies can create a sales environment en route or simply bring customers to key facilities…and ultimately close more sales,” the study said.

Companies are also transporting suppliers, cargo, parts and mail – and performing humanitarian and charity missions, it said.

The most significant net benefits – benefits offset by costs – of using a business aircraft include employee time savings, improved productivity, protection of intellectual property, supply chain improvement, product and production cycle improvement, employee safety and security, risk management, direct travel expense savings and increased personnel retention.

The financial value to an enterprise includes additional sales facilitated by the trips by aircraft or expansion of available markets and profit growth, the study said.