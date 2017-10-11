Finally this quarter we see the anticipated spike in purchase intent: an 11% increase for a new aircraft and 8% increase for a pre-owned aircraft, where the preferred type remains a large-cabin aircraft,” says ASG Managing Director Jeffrey Lowe.

“We see the same positive trends in the region that we highlighted last quarter persisting: pre-owned inventory declining, asking prices flattening out, market stabilizing and the trend line continuing to move towards a more balanced market between supply and demand.

“The ‘feel good’ factor has been growing consistently each quarter,” he says.

Asian Sky’s eighth edition of Asian Sky Quarterly is available at www.asianskygroup.com/media-reports.