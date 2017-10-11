Satair Group, the Airbus-owned aftermarket services company, is marking its first foray into the business-aviation market by teaming up with Honeywell Aerospace to facilitate ADS-B upgrades. And the firm has issued a stark warning to bizjet owners that not all of them will meet the FAA’s 2020 deadline to complete conversion work.

Satair’s exclusive five-year deal covers inventory management and distribution for all business aircraft equipped with Honeywell’s Primus II integrated communications system, regardless of whether owners and operators opt for replacement, refurbished or loan equipment. Under the FAA’s ADS-B Out mandate, issued in 2010, all jets must have 1090 Extended Squitter Mode S capabilities by July 2020. Failure to comply will have significant consequences.

“For operators who don’t meet the deadline, the prognosis is that they will be relegated to Class B airspace only, under 10,000 feet,” says Eric Stuck, a business-aviation veteran who joined Satair earlier this year to product-manage the ADS-B program. “They won’t be able to access any airports that they’re normally used to accessing; and flying under 10,000 feet in a turbofan aircraft is obviously extremely inefficient. So, to all intents and purposes, the airplane is grounded.”

Satair’s involvement, and their investment in inventory, means that the long lead times on certain items required by some configurations of Honeywell Primus II-equipped jets have been eliminated: Stuck says the company currently can offer immediate delivery of all part numbers. Hangar capacity and the availability of sufficient engineers will become limits on conversion work long before supply of spares, he argues. But the large number of jets still to be upgraded makes it highly unlikely that every one of them will be compliant in time.

“Out of about 3,600 airplanes, there’s just shy of 3,000 aircraft in the Primus II fleets that need to be done,” Stuck says. “We’re estimating right now that probably about 1,000 of those will not make it by [the 2020 deadline].”

At present, Stuck estimates, around 20 aircraft per month are going through the upgrade process. This is nowhere near enough.

“I’m tracking the fleet, and as of two months ago, the industry needed to be processing 108 Primus airplanes a month,” Stuck says. “Two months later, that number is up to 118. As the industry continues to drag the uptake, the problem only gets bigger.”

Part of the inertia may have been down to the price structure of the upgrade program. A realignment took place earlier this year, and a revised price schedule was published in August.

“The operators are maybe not fully aware that the new price structure is in existence,” Stuck says. “We would encourage them to get a new Primus II ADS-B quote from their dealer of choice. Everybody can’t wait – there are going to be planes left behind.”