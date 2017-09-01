Highlights Alaska Selects Gogo 2Ku for Fleet Wi-Fi Alaska Air Group has announced it has selected the Gogo satellite-based Wi-Fi service to be installed on its Boeing 737s as well as on the Virgin America Airbus fleet. The Gogo 2Ku service will be introduced on the 737s from the first half of 2018, the carrier said. Installation on up to 50 aircraft will be completed by the end of that year, with the remaining 737s and the Airbus fleet to be fully equipped by early 2020. The regional jets ...
