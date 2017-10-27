As it looks to replace its T-38 Talons with the T-X advanced jet trainer, the U.S. Air Force is also looking forward to a new ejection seat that promises to overcome many of the limitations of the seats now in use. During a 5-hr. training session and 1-hr.-long flight in a T-38 with U.S. Air Combat Command’s 71st Fighter Trainer Sqdn., one of a handful still fitted with the original 1960s-era Northrop seat, I saw firsthand how complicated, inconvenient and downright painful an ...
