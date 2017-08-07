Air Tractor is best known for pest control and fertilization. But the Olney, Texas-based company’s AT-802 agricultural aircraft has evolved from crop duster to firefighter, narcotics eradicator and now a surveillance and strike platform for counterinsurgency operations. The newest AT-802 combat derivative—the L3 Technologies AT-802L Longsword—has been invited to fly in the U.S. Air Force’s OA-X capability assessment of lightweight-attack platforms; alongside the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"From Pest Control To Drug Patrol, Now Air Tractor Targets OA-X" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.