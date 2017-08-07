Air Tractor is best known for pest control and fertilization. But the Olney, Texas-based company’s AT-802 agricultural aircraft has evolved from crop duster to firefighter, narcotics eradicator and now a surveillance and strike platform for counterinsurgency operations. The newest AT-802 combat derivative—the L3 Technologies AT-802L Longsword—has been invited to fly in the U.S. Air Force’s OA-X capability assessment of lightweight-attack platforms; alongside the ...