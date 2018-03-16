The recent fatal crash of one of its Pipistrel Virus SW 80 Garud ultralight aircraft will not deter the Indian Air Force from proceeding with a buy of more of the two-seat training aircraft. “We have plans to opt for the follow-on order, as the aircraft can be used for training purposes as well as carrying out bird reconnaissance of airfields,” an air force official says. India’s 2015 contract with Slovenia-based Pipistrel Aircraft to buy 194 Virus SW 80s included an ...
