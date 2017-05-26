The FDM process offers several material options, from ASA to Nylon 12, each has attributes that make it suitable for a variety of lightweight structural applications. With this variety in materials, FDM technology is boosting design freedoms without having to sacrifice material use or part stiffness in both Aerospace and Automotive Industries.

Download this white paper now and learn how to:



• Choose the correct material for each required application

• Create higher strength-to-weight value by using use the “single bead” design methods

• Increase stiffness-to-weight ratio by using sparse fill in structural parts