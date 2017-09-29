Having widely deployed small tactical unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) across its forces, the U.S. military is moving to increase their usefulness through sensor upgrades and new payloads. The most numerous are Insitu’s ScanEagle, Textron Systems’ RQ-7 Shadow and AeroVironment’s RQ-11 Raven and RQ-20 Puma. And while the procurement peak is past, upgrades are continuing. The U.S. Army began fielding the latest RQ-7Bv2 Shadow in 2014, with 117 systems to be upgraded at the ...