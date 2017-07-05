It is a footnote in business aviation history, but the Falcon 20, nee Mystere 20, was supposed to feature JT12A turbojets. Indeed, the model’s first flight in May 1963 was powered by a pair of those ear-piercing Pratts. However, at the urging of Pan Am founder Juan Trippe, whose company was then the French business jet’s sales agent for the Western Hemisphere, Dassault replaced the thirsty Pratts with a pair of General Electric’s quieter and more efficient CF700s, a fan ...