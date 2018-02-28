Top 20 University Students Have Their Eyes On Space

Jeremy Wang

B.A. Science in Aerospace Engineering • Class of 2017 • University of Toronto

Jeremy Wang has a vision of enabling socially conscious innovation and already has secured $45 million and 90-plus sponsors and investors for tech startups, design teams and events.

Wang founded PowerWring in 2014, followed in 2016 by The Sky Guys, a startup to deploy disruptive UAV and artificial technologies to heavy industry across North America. He was chosen as a facilitator for the Institute for Leadership Education in Engineering at the university and also served as a mentor for the university’s Entrepreneurship Hatchery.

He was a propulsion research and engineering intern with the Institute of Space Propulsion at Germany's DLR aerospace center. He is the project lead for the DX-3, a vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) unmanned vehicle. The DX-3 is intended to combine the endurance and range of traditional fixed-wing aircraft with the payload capacity and VTOL capability of a multirotor to be used in high-occupancy-vehicle lane enforcement on Ontario’s highways.