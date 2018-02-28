Top 20 University Students Have Their Eyes On Space

Top 20 University Students Have Their Eyes On SpaceFeb 28, 2018
The Aviation Week Network and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) have introduced the 2018 class of 20 Twenties. This group of university students has demonstrated not only their ability in in technology classes; they also have set the standard for giving back to society and articulating the value of the research they have done to date.
Representing undergraduate and master’s degree programs in the U.S., Canada and the UK, these students were selected from among more than 50 finalists from three continents and 35 universities.