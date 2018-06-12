Today’s products such as cars, planes, complex medical equipment and large industrial machines have, in truth, become ultra-sophisticated cyber-physical systems. They often have software content of millions, if not hundreds of million lines of code, across dozens, if not hundreds of interconnected circuits; in addition to a plethora of attached sensors, actuators and communications interfaces.

Lowering the barriers between disciplines and integrating design environments, for instance those across electrical, electronic and mechanical disciplines, leads to more productive, frictionless working environments.

Download the whitepaper to learn how working on an integrated platform with cross-domain technologies, common data backbones and shared libraries helps engineers make faster, more informed decisions; ultimately delivering better designs.