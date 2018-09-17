China’s Comac Tests Truss-Braced Wing China’s Comac has flown a subscale model of a truss-braced-wing (TBW) airliner as it evaluates potential configurations for future fuel-saving commercial aircraft. Flights of the 1/10th-scale, 5.2-m-span (17-ft.) electric-powered model follow July tests of a blended wing-body (BWB) configuration. Bracing a wing with a strut or truss reduces its weight and allows use of a slender, high-aspect-ratio wing for lower drag. French manufacturer ...
