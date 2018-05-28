Sikorsky Readies Raider for Return to Flight Sikorsky’s second S-97 Raider has completed ground testing and is planned to fly in June, returning the high-speed helicopter to flight following the first aircraft’s hard landing at the beginning of August 2017. The return to flight comes as the U.S. Army is talking about accelerating its plans to develop an advanced attack/reconnaissance helicopter under the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) initiative. The S-97 was offered to meet the ...