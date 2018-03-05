DARPA Eyes Smallsats for Space Resilience DARPA wants to piggyback on commercial plans to orbit constellations of thousands of small satellites for broadband communications to provide a distributed, resilient space architecture for national security missions. The Pentagon’s advanced research agency is launching a program called Blackjack to leverage commercial mass-production capabilities to demonstrate a proliferated smallsat constellation in low Earth orbit (LEO) that can ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Week in Technology, March 5-10, 2018" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.