Adaptive Flight Control Moves Closer to Reality An adaptive flight-control system designed to increase aircraft safety in extreme conditions is entering its third round of flight tests. The L1 adaptive control system developed at the University of Illinois will be tested this month in a Learjet 25 at the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School (TPS) at Edwards AFB, California. Developed by a team led by Illinois professor Naira Hovakimyan, L1 is a robust adaptive control architecture using a fast ...