Kitty Hawk Unveils First Production eVTOL Just as the first quadcopter drones were for intended hobbyists, the first electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft to hit the market is designed for recreational use. Kitty Hawk, owned by Google co-founder Larry Page, has unveiled the production version of its Flyer single-seat multicopter. No price or delivery date have been released yet, but the Mountain View, California-based startup is taking preorders for the aircraft, which is ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The Week in Technology, June 11-14, 2018" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.