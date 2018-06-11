Kitty Hawk Unveils First Production eVTOL Just as the first quadcopter drones were for intended hobbyists, the first electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft to hit the market is designed for recreational use. Kitty Hawk, owned by Google co-founder Larry Page, has unveiled the production version of its Flyer single-seat multicopter. No price or delivery date have been released yet, but the Mountain View, California-based startup is taking preorders for the aircraft, which is ...