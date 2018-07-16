BlackFly Recreational eVTOL Unveiled A second recreational electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft has emerged from secrecy, following June’s unveiling of the multirotor Kitty Hawk Flyer. The BlackFly, developed by Silicon Valley startup Opener, has eight rotors on tandem wings fixed at high incidence. This allows the single-seat aircraft to take off and land near-vertically as well as hover. Like the Flyer, the battery-powered BlackFly is designed to comply with FAA ...
