Boeing Discusses Offering F/A-18s to India Boeing confirms it is in talks with the Indian Navy about proposing the F/A-18 Super Hornet for the service’s carrier-based multirole combat aircraft requirement, for which a formal request for information (RFI) was issued in January. The aircraft are required for India’s expanding carrier force and, according to the request, up to 57 fighters will be needed. The F/A-18, if entered in the contest, will equip a 65,000-ton carrier ...