It began in the space sector and spread to the drone business. Now venture capital is flowing into the nascent urban air mobility market and related fields of electric propulsion and autonomous systems. It is risky, but emboldened by the success of SpaceX and encouraged by the involvement of big names such as Airbus and Boeing in air taxis, investors are seeing the potential for rich rewards in the fledgling industry. The venture capital arms of JetBlue Airways, Toyota and Intel are among ...