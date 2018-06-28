Vertical flight is a hot topic. Uber’s Elevate vision for urban air mobility has stirred up a hornet’s nest of electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) designs, and the Pentagon’s Future Vertical Lift (FVL) initiative has promised the U.S. rotorcraft industry an opportunity to leap ahead of its rivals. But VTOLs, like chickens, should not be counted before they have hatched. Uber, its industry partners and even the FAA are confident the company will meet its target ...