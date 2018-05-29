If Uber’s Elevate vision of fleets of battery-powered air taxis shuttling thousands of passengers across dense networks of skyports over the world’s most congested cities seems overly ambitious, Terrafugia has an alternative strategy. The flying-car developer is betting that rooftop real estate will not be that easy to acquire and vertiports will be farther apart than Uber envisages. This will require electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft with longer range and a ...