A team of Toulouse-based researchers has made significant progress with morphing wings, bringing the long-sought dream of copying birds on how to achieve aerodynamics closer to reality. Successful wind-tunnel testing on a subscale wing section has convinced Airbus to proceed with full-scale flight trials in 2020. In 2017, the European Commission (EC) began funding an intermediate three-year phase of the Smart Morphing & Sensing (SMS) project, as part of its Horizon 2020 research ...